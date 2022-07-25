Uddhav Camp Moves SC, Seeks Stay on EC Order on Determining 'Real' Shiv Sena

The Uddhav Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena on Monday, 25 July, moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to stay the Election Commission proceedings on the Eknath Shinde-led faction's plea for recognition as the 'real' Shiv Sena.

The Thackeray group said in its petition that the EC cannot proceed in the matter till there is a decision on disqualification of rebel MLAs in the apex court, as per Bar and Bench.

The plea notes that the faction, "seeking to be recognised as the real Shiv Sena" by the ECI, and are claiming the right to use the election symbol allotted to Shiv Sena – "bow and arrow."

The applicants have asked the EC to stay the proceedings, as "the very status of the persons making a Petition before it as Members of the Legislative Assembly is currently indeterminate and said issue is itself pending before this Hon'ble Court, these persons cannot be considered MLAs of Shivsena and their claim or affidavits in this regard cannot be relied upon."