EC Asks Shinde, Thackeray To Submit Documents To Prove Majority in Shiv Sena

Eknath Shinde with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Representational photo.
The Election Commission (EC) of India has asked Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to submit documents to the body, proving that they enjoy a majority in the party.
Both sides are to submit written statements by 1 pm on 8 August, explaining their views on the dispute within the party, when Shinde and around 40 MLAs rebelled last month and formed the Shinde camp of Shiv Sena, with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) support.
The Shinde faction had written to the EC, claiming to have the support of 40 out 55 MLAs and 12 of 18 Lok Sabha MPs.
It then directed both factions to exchange the submitted documents, and invited replies or written submissions from them, adding that the next step for a "substantive hearing" would only take place after the documentary evidence and written statements were submitted to the EC.
Both sides will be required to frame issues for a larger bench of the Supreme Court's consideration by 27 July, scheduling the hearing for 1 August.
The Supreme Court had on 11 July directed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar not to disqualify members of the Thackeray camp, after a plea for the same was sent by the Shinde team, on grounds of them defying the party whip (Shinde) during the election of the speaker and the trust vote held in June.
(With inputs from NDTV.)