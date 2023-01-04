2 Dissents in 2 Days: Justice Nagarathna is Here to Make a Difference, Literally

`When Justice BV Nagarathna becomes the Chief Justice of India in 2027, she will make history by being the first woman to do so. But even in the run up to that, she is already making her presence felt.

Unafraid of dissent, undeterred with her views – Justice Nagarathna has already dissented twice within the first two working days of 2023. In both of these cases the majority view prevailed with a 4:1 ratio. Which means that while the four other judges (Justices S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, V Ramasubramanian and AS Bopanna) on the constitution bench were in complete agreement with each other, Justice Nagarathna was the only judge who begged to differ.