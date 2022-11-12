'All Judges Not Expected To Sing The Same Song': Why Dissent is Legally Crucial

Nearly 92 years ago, Charles Evans Hughes, right before he went on to become the Chief Justice of the United States in 1930, had said:

“Dissent in a court of last resort is an appeal to the brooding spirit of the law, to the intelligence of a future day….”

And now, only a couple of days ago, on Monday, 7 November 2022, former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice Ravindra Bhat dissented from the majority view in the EWS reservations case.

Simply put: a ‘dissenting judgement’ in Court speak, is made by one or more judges who disagree with the ‘majority opinion’ of the bench hearing a case.