Justice BV Nagarathna, Sole Dissenting Voice in Demonetisation Case: Who Is She?

Disagreeing with the four other judges on the bench, Justice Nagarathna unambiguously stated that the demonetisation was an unlawful exercise, even as she maintained that it was well intentioned.

But what was her reasoning?

*Demonetisation of all series of currency notes at the instance of the government is far more serious than that of a particular series by the bank. Thus, such an exercise ought to be carried out through a legislation (as opposed to an executive notification, which is what happened).

“...Parliament which is the fulcrum in our democratic system of governance, must be taken into confidence…Parliament is...a “nation in miniature”; it is the basis for democracy.”

"...on a matter as critical as demonetisation, having a bearing on nearly 86% of the total currency in circulation, the same could not have been carried out by way of issuance of an executive notification. A meaningful discussion and debate in the Parliament on the proposed measure would have lent legitimacy to the exercise.”

*Section 26(2) of the RBI act says that on recommendation of the Central Board, the Central Govern­ment may, by notification in the Gazette of India, declare that, any series of bank notes of any denomination shall cease to be legal tender. However, the term "any series" cannot be construed to mean "all series".

"If the word “any” is not given a plain grammatical meaning and interpreted to mean “all series of bank notes” of “all denominations”, it would vest with the Central Board of the Bank unguided and unlimited powers which would be ex ­facie arbitrary and suffer from the vice of unconstitutionality as this would amount to excessive vesting of powers with the Bank."

*The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not show any independent application of mind in this matter.

“The use of the words/phrases such as, “as desired” by the Central Government; Government had “recommended” the withdrawal of the legal tender of existing Rs.500/­ and Rs.1,000/­notes; recommendation has been “obtained”; etc., are self­-explanatory. This demonstrates there was no independent application of mind by the Bank. Neither was there any time for the Bank to apply its mind to such a serious issue. This observation is being made having regard to the fact that the entire exercise of demonetisation of all series of bank notes of Rs.500/­ and Rs.1,000/­ was carried out in twenty four hours.”