In Photos: Demonetisation Upheld by the Supreme Court, Here's a Look Back

Bhubaneswar: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes a sand sculpture of new currency notes after demonetisation, in Bhubaneswar on 14 November 2016.
(Photo: PTI)
The Supreme Court on Monday, 2 January 2023, upheld the demonetisation move taken by the central government as valid and said that it cannot be struck down.
The constitutional bench that delivered the ruling comprised Justices S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and BV Nagarathna.
In light of this, here's a glimpse of what had gone down after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes overnight, six years ago.
New Delhi: People standing in long queues to exchange their old Rs 500 and 1000 notes and withdraw cash from the ATM in New Delhi on 17 November 2016.
New Delhi: People wait in long queues to exchange their old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes outside Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi on 15 November 2016.
Gurugram: People stand in a long queue to withdraw money from an ATM in Gurugram on 10 December 2016.
Ranchi: An out of order ATM in Ranchi on 11 November 2016.
Patna: People queue up at an ATM in Patna on 12 November 2016.
New Delhi: An official shows new currency notes of Rs 500 at the State Bank of India head office in New Delhi on 13 November 2016.
Patna: People queue up at an ATM in Patna on 12 November 2016.
Mumbai: People queue up at Dena Bank's mobile ATM in Worli, Mumbai, on 12 November 2016.
New Delhi: A youth shows new currency note of Rs 500 at a bank in New Delhi on 13 November 2016.
Thiruvananthapuram: Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists plant black flags at the Reserve Bank of India office during a protest against the demonetisation of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes.
Mumbai: RBI displays the newly issued Rs 500 and 2000 notes at Reserve Bank of India headquarters in Mumbai on 9 November 2016.
Bhubaneswar: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes a sand sculpture of the new currency notes after demonetisation in Bhubaneswar, on 14 November 2016.
East Delhi: People outside a bank at Krishna Nagar in East Delhi on 12 November 2016.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)