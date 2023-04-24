Highlights: HC Comments on IT Rules, Proceedings Against Rahul Stayed in Patna

“The (Union government's) affidavit says that satire etc will be exempt .... but the rules don't say so. The problem here is the Rule however well intentioned, doesn't have the necessary guard rails."

These word the words of the Bombay High Court, as it refused to adjourn comedian Kunal Kumra's plea challenging the amendment to the Information Technology Rules, beyond Thursday.

According to LiveLaw, the division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale observed that on the face of it Kamra's challenge is "pressable."

