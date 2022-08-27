Delhi Police Denies Permission for Stand-Up Comedian Munawar Faruqui's Show

The licensing unit of Delhi police, on Saturday, 27 August, denied permission for stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show slated for 28 August in the city's Kedarnath Auditorium.

This comes on the heels of the Hindu Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) letters to the Delhi Police commissioner and the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), asking them to cancel his upcoming show over his "remarks against Hindu Gods and Goddesses."

Following this, the central district police wrote a report to the unit stating that the show will affect "communal harmony in the area."

Over the last month, while the comedian's Bengaluru show got cancelled, his Hyderabad show happened amid threats from groups led by now arrested and suspended BJP MLA, T Raja Singh.