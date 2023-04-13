Satire, Free Speech, Fake News & Who Benefits: Kunal Kamra Challenges IT Rules

Stand up comedian and political satirist Kunal Kamra recently filed a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023 that were notified by the government of India earlier this month.

Simply put: these amended rules will allow a government notified 'fact-check unit' (once constituted) to flag any content about any government business as 'fake', 'false' or 'misleading' and mandate intermediaries to take action against it.

Kamra's petition seeks a declaration from the High Court that these new rules (amending 3(i)(b)(v) of the IT Rules 2021) are unconstitutional as they are ultra vires: