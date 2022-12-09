As Supreme Court Hears 'Conversion' Plea, Fake 'Love Jihad' Claims Divide People

Caught on camera: Muslim youth beaten in Surat college over 'love jihad' allegations (24 November 2022)

Agra Mob Set Muslim Man's Home On Fire Over Relationship With Hindu Woman (16 April 2022)

'Concocted Charges': Christians in UP’s Fatehpur Allege Harassment Over 'Forced Conversion' Claims (1 December 2022)

These headlines, from the last one year alone, indicate precisely how religious insecurity, not always grounded on reality, has swept through the country, leading to charred homes, harassment of citizens and attacks on teenagers.

Sample these now:

Video Of Police Raid In A Cafe In Agra Shared With False Communal Spin (28 August 2022)

Old Video Of Domestic Abuse Viral With ‘Love Jihad’ Spin (18 November 2022)

Evidently, amid all else, unverified information is being circulated with a communal twist.

And so one can't help but wonder why at a time like this, when people are being attacked over divisive pretexts that frequently percolate from fake-news, is the Supreme Court entertaining a petition seeking a nation-wide legislation to curb “forced” religious conversions.

Sure, a court can do as it feels fit, but given that there is no credible data yet to indicate that this country is truly grappling with the menace of "forced" conversions, one might argue that there is not much to look at in that direction either.