Hired To Frame Muslim Youth in Kasganj Love Jihad Case, Says Delhi Woman

The woman from Delhi had earlier filed a case against the Muslim youth, Prince Qureshi, in Ganjdundwara police station in Kasganj.

She had accused Qureshi of presenting himself as Monu Gupta on Facebook, falsely promising to marry her, and then raping her once she came to Ganjdundwara and realised the truth.

According to sources, Solanki, who was referring to this woman as 'Mausi', and Chauhan were both present when she filed the FIR against Qureshi on 15 July. Leaders of Hindu organisations had also gathered at the police station.