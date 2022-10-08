Bhagwat Refers to 'Religion-Based Population Imbalance', But How True Is That?

In his Vijayadashmi speech at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Wednesday, 5 October, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat called for a “comprehensive population control policy” that applies “equally” to everyone.

He also asked people to be careful about "religion-based population imbalance" and claimed that the phenomenon led to creation of new countries such as East Timor, South Sudan and Kosovo.

(Bhagwat's statements can be heard from the 2:17:00 minute mark.)