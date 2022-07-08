Supreme Court Begins Hearing Mohammed Zubair's Plea in 'Hatemongers' Case

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.
The Supreme Court will, on Friday, 8 July, begins hearing Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair’s plea challenging Allahabad High Court’s refusal to quash the FIR against him over his reference to certain Hindu seers as ‘hatemongers.’
The matter is being heard by a division bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari.
According to Live Law, Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves sought urgent listing of the petition, stating that there have been death threats against Zubair.
The FIR against journalist and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair has been filed under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.
The FIR filed at Uttar Pradesh’s Khairabad police station alleges that on 27 May, the informant in the case saw a tweet posted by Zubair on his handle, in which he used the "offensive" term “hatemongers” against “the respected manager of revered religious place Badi Sanghat, P.S. Khairabad and National Patron of National Hindu Sher Sena, Mahant Bajrang Muni Ji.”
“Petitioner also insulted Hindu Yati Narasimha Nar Saraswati and Swami Anand Swaroop on his twitter (sic),” it adds.
This is despite the fact that all three of these above-mentioned people are reported to have had FIRs filed against them for making hate speeches.
Despite this, the Allahabad High Court deemed it appropriate to refuse to quash the FIR against Zubair for his tweet.
The High Court reasoned:
“It transpires that the entire matter is only at a premature stage and the investigation is not yet proceeded with except some preliminary effort taken on the date of the registration of the case.”
“The evidence has to be gathered after a thorough investigation and placed before the Court concerned on the basis of which alone the Court concerned can come to a conclusion one way or the other on the allegations levelled by the petitioner.”
“The submissions advanced by the learned Counsel for the petitioner call for determination on questions of fact which may be adequately discerned either through proper investigation or which may be adjudicated upon only by the trial court and even the submissions made on points of law can also be more appropriately gone into only by the trial Court in case a charge sheet is submitted in this case.”
