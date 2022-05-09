'Go to HC': SC Declines To Hear Plea Against Demolition Drive in Shaheen Bagh

The Supreme Court on Monday, 9 May, refused to entertain a plea filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) against a demolition drive that had been scheduled in Shaheen Bagh on the same day.

The apex court dismissed the petition as withdrawn and granted liberty to approach the high court in the matter, asking the petitioners to mention the plea before the high court on Tuesday.

"What is this CPI(M) party filing the case? We can understand if somebody aggrieved is filing the writ petition," LiveLaw quoted Justice L N Rao's bench as saying, which had considered the matter of the Jahangirpuri demolition drive on 20 April.

The court also asked the petitioners why they had not approached the high court in the matter.