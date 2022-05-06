AAP’s Sisodia Slams BJP for Demolition Drive, Says ‘Entire Delhi Will Collapse’

Hitting back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 'anti-encroachment' demolition drive in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday, 5 May, accused the saffron party of playing ‘bulldozer politics’ and demanded action against councillors who allegedly allowed and profited from illegal constructions in Delhi.

The statement comes weeks after Jahangirpuri demolition drive. The AAP leader further stated that if the demolition drives continue at this pace, then the “entire New Delhi will collapse,” reported The Indian Express.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said,