AAP’s Sisodia Slams BJP for Demolition Drive, Says ‘Entire Delhi Will Collapse’

Hitting back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 'anti-encroachment' demolition drive in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday, 5 May, accused the saffron party of playing ‘bulldozer politics’ and demanded action against councillors who allegedly allowed and profited from illegal constructions in Delhi.
The statement comes weeks after Jahangirpuri demolition drive. The AAP leader further stated that if the demolition drives continue at this pace, then the “entire New Delhi will collapse,” reported The Indian Express.
Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said,
Sisodia alleged that several officials, including mayors, councillors, and engineers earned money by granting the construction of such illegal houses during the BJP’s 17-year tenure in the capital’s municipal corporations.
He urged the BJP to drop ‘tucchi’ (cheap) politics and take accountability for the officials who allowed corruption to take place during their tenure.
An 'anti-encroachment' drive was carried out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on 20 April, with the razing continuing for an hour even after the Supreme Court ordered its halting.
The SC's order came after some vending carts, shops, and other allegedly illegally constructions were destroyed by bulldozers during the anti-encroachment drive.
