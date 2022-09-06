SC Denies Plea by Ex-IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt To Quash Criminal Case Against Him

The Supreme Court on Monday, 5 September, dismissed an appeal by former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt challenging an order of the Gujarat High Court that had refused to quash one of three criminal complaints filed against him, according to Live Law.

The bench disposed of the Special Leave Petition and noted in its order that it found no reason to interfere with the matter.

"Having gone through the order of the learned magistrate summoning the petitioner accused and the impugned judgment and order passed by the high court, we see no reason to interfere with the judgment and order of High Court," Live Law quoted the bench as saying.