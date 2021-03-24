‘What About Sanjiv Bhatt Case?’: Sena Asks BJP Amid Param Bir Row

As former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh approached the Supreme Court over corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his alleged “malicious” transfer in the backdrop of the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday, 24 March, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was working in cahoots with certain senior officers in the state in order to destabilise the state government.

Training guns at the Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh state governments, the Sena asked why similar allegations against law makers and home ministries in the BJP-ruled states were not being raised and probed.

“As far as Pandey and Singh conveyed their feelings via a letter, it was alright. But they made sure that the letters reach the media and that doubts are cast on the credibility of the government,” the editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana said.