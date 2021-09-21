Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Transfer of 17 High Court Judges

The Supreme Court Collegium also recommended new Chief Justices for 13 high courts across the country.

While five of those are Chief Justices who will be transferred from other high courts, eight are puisne judges who will be elevated as Chief Justices, Bar and Bench reported.

Chief Justices recommended for transfer to other HCs:

Justice Akil Kureshi, from Tripura to Rajasthan HC Justice Indrajit Mahanty, from Rajasthan to Tripura HC Justice Mohammad Rafiq, from Madhya Pradesh to Himachal Pradesh HC Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, from Andhra Pradesh to Chhattisgarh HC Justice Biswanath Somadder, from Meghalaya to Sikkim HC

The eight puisine judges recommended for appointment to various High Courts as Chief Justices: