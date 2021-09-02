Supreme Court Gets 3 New Women Judges: Is it Really a Cause to Celebrate?

Additionally, an inclusive judiciary will also encourage female litigants to knock on the doors of the courts for proper redressal of their problems which arise as a result of our patriarchal society, such as cases of domestic violence or sexual harassment.

While it is no doubt true that even women judges may be capable of regressive stands on these matters, the current domination of the scene by men certainly does not help engender trust.

The knowledge of a woman suffering from domestic violence that she will be heard by those who occupy a similar standing will invariably strengthen her conviction and faith in the judicial institution; this is something which the Indian judiciary currently lacks.

Another positive would be that if an unrepresented or under-represented individual sees a person from their community at the top of the ladder, it would only serve as an inspirational factor that may motivate other members of that community to work toward climbing up that ladder as well.