SC Asks Delhi HC To Hasten Decision on Delhi Riots Case Involving BJP Leaders

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioners, argued in the court that the case was "simple and straightforward," and sought for filing of FIRs based on video documentation of the alleged hate speeches, as per LiveLaw.

"Petitioners are losing hope. What justice for Jamia students? What justice for Delhi riots victims? Students were brutally beaten...heads cracked," Gonsalves was quoted as saying by NDTV, as he apprised the court of the delay in the high court's hearing of the case.