Delhi Riots: What Does the First Conviction in Rioting Cases Tell Us?

Additional sessions judge Virender Bhat of the Karkardooma court in North East Delhi pronounced the first conviction in a Delhi Riots case on 6 December.

The judge convicted one Dinesh Yadav for rioting, unlawful assembly, house-breaking, robbery and arson, in connection with an incident at 11:30 am on 25 February 2020, when a mob of 150-200 rioters broke into the house of a Muslim woman in Bhagirathi Vihar, north east Delhi, stole valuable items and set the house on fire.

The woman and her children were able to escape by jumping over the roof to an adjoining house, from where they were later rescued by the police.

Yadav, who also went by the alias 'Michael', was identified as part of the mob by two policemen who were present in the area.