Supertech Case: Noida Twin Towers To Be Demolished on 28 Aug as SC Extends Date

The Supreme Court on Friday, 12 August, granted an additional time of one week for demolition of Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, fixing the date for 28 August.
Photo Credit: The Quint
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
