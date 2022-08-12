Supertech Case: Noida Twin Towers To Be Demolished on 28 Aug as SC Extends Date

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Law  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Supertech Case: Noida Twin Towers To Be Demolished on 28 Aug as SC Extends Date

The Supreme Court granted an additional time of one week for the demolition of Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers.
The Supreme Court on Friday, 12 August, granted an additional time of one week for demolition of Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, fixing the date for 28 August.

Photo Credit: The Quint

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

