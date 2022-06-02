Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Lawrence Bishnoi's 'Premature' Plea Dismissed by Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday, 2 June, dismissed a plea filed by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Bishnoi had sought for the jurisdictional magistrate to be restrained from handing over his custody to the investigating agency in Punjab.

A bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur was informed by Advocate General Punjab Anmol Rattan Sidhu on Thursday that Bishnoi had not been named in the FIR registered at Mansa in the Moose Wala murder case, and so the petition was premature and not maintainable, reported The Indian Express. The court subsequently dismissed the plea.