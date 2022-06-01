ADVERTISEMENT

Sidhu Moose Wala Killing: Lawrence Bishnoi Withdraws Plea for Protection

Lawrence Bishnoi will now file a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
Sidhu Moose Wala Killing: Lawrence Bishnoi Withdraws Plea for Protection
i

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, suspected to be involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing, withdrew his petition seeking protection from the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 1 June.

On 29 May, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

On Wednesday, Delhi Government's Standing Counsel (Criminal) Sanjay Lau said the petition was not maintainable in Delhi. Bishnoi will now file a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The plea, in the Delhi High Court, had sought direction to the Tihar Jail authority and the Delhi Police to ensure that necessary safeguards, including videography, are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police, including the Punjab Police, the report added.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police took custody of Bishnoi in connection to a different case, under the Arms Act, a day after he was questioned by the police inside Tihar jail over Moose Wala's death.
Also Read

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Who're Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar & Vicky Middukhera?

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Who're Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar & Vicky Middukhera?
ADVERTISEMENT

The petition was heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

The 31-year-old was earlier arrested in 2017 and placed in Bharatpur jail, Rajasthan, before being brought to Tihar jail in Delhi in connection to a MCOCA case. Bishnoi has been accused of crimes under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to attempt to murder, robbery, assault, and trespassing, among others.

The gangster gained notoriety after the arrest of an aide in 2018, who revealed a plan to eliminate Bollywood actor Salman Khan for his alleged poaching of blackbucks, as the Bishnoi community believes that blackbucks are sacred.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: 1 Held by Punjab Police, Sent to 5-Day Police Custody

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: 1 Held by Punjab Police, Sent to 5-Day Police Custody

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×