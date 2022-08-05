UU Lalit: Triple Talaq & Other Landmark Judgments by Next Chief Justice of India

Born on 9 November 1957, Justice Lalit had enrolled as an advocate in June 1983 and practised in the Bombay High Court till December 1985. He shifted his practice to Delhi in January 1986, and in April 2004, he was designated as a senior advocate by the apex court.

He was appointed a special public prosecutor for the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct trial in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

Here are three landmark judgments of the apex court that Justice Lalit has been a part of.