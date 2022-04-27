Supreme Court to Hear Challenges to Sedition Law on 5 May

The Supreme Court of India will hear petitions on the constitutionality of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (which deals with the offence of sedition) a week from now, on Thursday, 5 May.

During a brief hearing on 27 April, the bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli discussed the schedule to be followed and which lawyers would be arguing the matters, and decided to list the matter for final hearing on that day.