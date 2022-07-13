SC to Hear Pleas Against Karnataka HC Order Refusing to Lift Hijab Ban Next Week

The data for Udupi collected by the DDPU department showed that since 2005, the enrolment of Muslim girls in pre-university education was steadily increasing in the district.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 13 July, agreed to hear next week a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.
A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan that the matters were filed long back but were yet to be listed for hearing.
“The girls are losing out on studies,” Bhushan said.
The bench said, “It will be listed sometime next week".
(This story will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)