ADVERTISEMENT

Hijab Row: Petitioner Urges Karnataka CM for Permission To Write Exams in Hijab

The High Court had dismissed the petitions and stated that the hijab was not part of 'Essential Religious Practice'.

The Quint
Published
Education
2 min read
Hijab Row: Petitioner Urges Karnataka CM for Permission To Write Exams in Hijab
i

One of the petitioners from Udupi Pre-University (PU) College in Karnataka on Wednesday, 13 April, requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to allow Muslim girl students to appear for their second PU exam wearing a hijab.

Aliya Assadi, one of the petitioners in the hijab case, urged the CM to stop the students' future from "getting ruined."

She tweeted on Wednesday,

"2nd PU exams are going to start from 22nd of this month. Hon'ble CM Bommai you still have a chance to stop our future from getting ruined. You can make a decision to allow us to write exams wearing hijab. Please consider this. We are the future of this country."
Also Read

Karnataka Hijab Row: Udupi Muslim Students Asked to Miss Practical Exam

Karnataka Hijab Row: Udupi Muslim Students Asked to Miss Practical Exam
ADVERTISEMENT

High Court Dismisses Petition To Wear Hijab  

Rehman Farooq, one of the Muslim girl students denied entry to a Pre-University College in Udupi, had filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court on 31 January, seeking a declaration that students had the right to wear the hijab, and for the college to be directed to allow them to attend their classes without interference.

The PU College in Udupi, a government-run institution, had denied several Muslim girls entry to classes on 28 December 2021 as they had sought to wear a hijab (headscarf) along with their school uniform, in accordance with their religious traditions.

The writ petition filed by Farooq argued that wearing a hijab was part of the girls' essential religious practices, and refusal to allow them to enter the college was, therefore, a violation of their fundamental right to practise their religion under Article 25 of the Constitution, as well as Article 14 (right to equal treatment).

However, the Karnataka High Court upheld the ban on Muslim girls wearing a hijab with the uniform in schools and colleges, dismissing the writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear hijabs in colleges.

The court said that the garment was not part of 'Essential Religious Practice' and that no compelling case was made out for invalidating the government order against it.

Also Read

Hijab Case: Plea Moved in SC Challenging Karnataka HC's Order Upholding Ban

Hijab Case: Plea Moved in SC Challenging Karnataka HC's Order Upholding Ban

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×