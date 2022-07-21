Gyanvapi Mosque: SC Refuses Plea to Carbon Date 'Shivling', Defers Main Case

The same bench had, on 20 May, transferred the suit by the Hindu women from the civil judge in Varanasi (who had been hearing it and passing orders) to the district judge, as they were were "more senior and experienced" and would be better placed to address the complex issues in the matter.

The district judge was ordered to hear the Order 7 Rule 11 application challenging the maintainability of the case, filed by the masjid committee, expeditiously. A defendant in a civil suit can file an application under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure to get the suit dismissed on the basis that there is no cause of action, ie no legal basis for the case.

The masjid committee has argued that the case filed by the Hindu devotees is barred by the Places of Worship Act 1991, which forbids conversion of an place of worship or changes to the status of a place of worship which has been in existence since before 15 August 1947.

The civil judge in Varanasi had not taken up this objection to the case, and instead allowed a plea by the Hindu devotees for a video survey of the mosque, appointing commissioners to conduct the same.

During the survey, the lawyer for the Hindu plaintiffs rushed to the court contending that a 'Shivling' had been found on the premises and therefore asked for that part of the mosque to be sealed off and entry of Muslims for prayer restricted. The civil judge granted the request without granting the masjid committee a chance to be heard.

The Supreme Court passed an interim order on 17 May protecting the rights of Muslim worshippers to enter the mosque without interference, while nonetheless allowing for measures to be taken to protect the contested structure. This interim order was extended on 20 May and remains in force.