'Unfortunate That Gyanvapi Survey Report Was Leaked': Mosque Committee Member

Syed Mohammad Yasin, the joint secretary of the Anjuman Inazaniya Masjid Committee, said on Monday, 23 May, that the leaking of the Gyanvapi mosque survey report was very "unfortunate."

"The judge had said that the survey report should be kept secret. Now the judge should take cognisance regarding who leaked it, how it was leaked and what was the purpose behind it," he said.

Hours after the survey report was submitted in the Varanasi court on 19 May, a document, which was being claimed as the said report, had surfaced in the media.