Gyanvapi Mosque Case: What Petitioners, Advocates, and Experts Have To Say

Prof Rana PB Singh, who taught at the Department of Geography at the BHU and retired as its chairman, says that the government should present facts before people, not stories.

“Several surveys have been conducted of the Gyanvapi site but there are no results from the intellectual groups. Many have not even visited the site on the ground," Prof Singh says.

Whatever is happening here at present, it is happening just to please 'two people,' he adds.