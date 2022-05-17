Gyanvapi Mosque: SC Issues Notice, Says Entry of Muslims Must Not be Restricted

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 May, issued notice on pleas challenging the orders of a district court regarding the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, and passed an interim order that while the area within the mosque where an alleged 'Shivling' was said to be found should be protected, Muslims must not be restricted from entering and praying in the mosque.

The court will next hear the matters on Thursday, 19 May.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha was hearing pleas filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid's management committee challenging the Allahabad High Court's refusal to stay the 'survey' of the mosque ordered by a Varanasi district court in response to pleas by Hindu petitioners for access to parts of it.

The mosque committee had asked for the maintenance of status quo at the building, on the basis that its status as a mosque was protected by the Places of Worship Act 1991.

Under this law, there can be no change in the status of a religious building that has been established before 15 August 1947, as is the case with the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.

On Monday, 16 May, the Varanasi court ordered the sealing of part of the mosque on the basis that a 'Shivling' had been found on the premises. This order was also challenged by the masjid committee on Tuesday.