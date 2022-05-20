Gyanvapi Mosque: SC Transfers Case to District Judge, Interim Order Continues

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha was hearing the pleas by the masjid committee against the orders of the Varanasi court, including the original order allowing a video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque as well as the order to seal part of the mosque where a 'Shivling' was allegedly found.

The masjid committee argues that the entire case is barred because of the Places of Worship Act 1991, which says that there can be no conversion of, or change to the character of, a place of worship which has been in existence since before 15 August 1947.

The masjid committee has challenged the maintainability of the case in the Varanasi court under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure, which bars any suit where there is no cause of action. The Varanasi court instead of considering this issue at the outset, had allowed the video survey and passed several other orders.