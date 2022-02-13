SC Intervenes Now, but UP Recovery Notices to CAA Protesters Were Always Illegal

It is perhaps worth noting that the top court's intervention at this time only relates to the notices sent in December 2019. The Uttar Pradesh government subsequently passed a law (as an ordinance in March 2020 and a year later as an Act) to allow it to recover compensation from those it blames for damage to public and private property.

Under this law, claims tribunals are to be set up to determine whether an individual is liable for damage done to public property and private property owned by religious bodies, societies, trusts, waqfs, or any “firms” (not property owned by individuals, according to its text).

These claims tribunals are to be headed by retired district judges, which is in accordance with the Supreme Court's 2009 judgment.

However, as the Supreme Court judges pointed out on Friday, this law cannot be used to correct the errors made by the UP authorities when sending notices in December 2019, as the UP government tried to argue.

"Now, there is no provision in the new law for the transfer of cases which were decided," Justice Chandrachud said during the hearing, according to LiveLaw. "And no provision for appeal under the new Act! These poor people, whose properties have been attached, will have no remedy!"