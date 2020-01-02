UP Cops Send Notice to Dead Man, 90-Year-Olds Over Anti-CAA Stir
In yet another case of operational lapse on part of the Uttar Pradesh Police, cops in Firozabad have ended up sending a notice to a dead person and included him in a list of people who could ‘hamper peace’ during the ongoing anti-CAA protests.
Following violent protests in Firozabad, the local police, as a precautionary measure, sent notices to 200 people under Section 107/16 of the IPC, according to News18.com.
Speaking to News18, Khan's son Mohammad Sarfaraz confirmed the incident and said the police should have conducted a "proper inquiry".
"I also have my father's death certificate," Sarfaraz said.
Notices Sent to 90-Year Old Bedridden People
Apart from Khan, a few other 90-plus year old men have also been sent notices.
According to a report by ABP News, a 93-year-old social worker Fasahat Mir Khan too was slapped with a similar notice.
Another report by Hindi daily Jansatta reported that 90-year-old Shufi Ansar Hussain, who served at the local Jama Masjid for 58 years, has also been named in the list.
(With inputs from News18, ABP News and Jansatta)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)