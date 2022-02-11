Withdraw Recovery Notices Against Anti-CAA Protestors or We Will: SC to UP Govt

The Supreme Court on Friday, 11 February, admonished the Uttar Pradesh government for recovery notices to anti-CAA protestors for alleged damage caused to public properties during the 2019 anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) agitations in the state.

The apex court said the proceedings initiated by the UP government in December 2019 were contrary to the law laid down by the SC, and can not be sustained. The top court gave the state government one final opportunity to withdraw the proceedings.

The SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant also warned that it would quash the proceedings as it violated the law.