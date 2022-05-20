SC Extends Time for Pegasus Panel to File Report, Case to be Heard in July

The Supreme Court on Friday, 20 May granted the panel set up by it to examine the use of the Pegasus spyware against Indian citizens some more time to file its report, and will hear the matter next in July.

On 27 October 2021, the apex court had appointed a Technical Committee comprised of cyber-security experts to look into the claims made by journalists, activists and others who were subjected to surveillance using the spyware.

The Committee's work is being overseen by former apex court judge Justice RV Raveendran, who is also looking into legal aspects of surveillance in India and the use of such spyware, as well as possible amendments to existing surveillance and cyber security laws.

The Committee submitted an interim report to the apex court, and in a hearing on 20 May, sought till the end of May to complete its analysis.