FBI Confirms NYT's Claim of It Testing Pegasus: Where Does Case in India Stand?

When The New York Times reported on 28 January that the Indian government had acquired the controversial Pegasus spyware as part of a defence deal with Israel in 2017, there was a great deal of outrage from the supporters of the Modi government, who saw it as a part of a grand conspiracy to derail a session of India's Parliament.

However, what they appear not to have realised is that India was hardly the focus of the NYT report, which was about how Pegasus had become a part of Israel's diplomatic efforts with several countries (of which India was just one).