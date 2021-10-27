SC Appoints Panel to Probe Pegasus Use in India: Meet the Members

Post retirement, Justice Raveendran was part of the high-profile RM Lodha Committee, which was set up in 2015 to reform the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In 2017, the apex court asked Justice Raveendran to supervise the NIA investigation into allegations of Kerala resident Hadiya's forceful conversion to Islam and marriage to a Muslim, reported The Print. Justice Raveendran, however, is reported to have said no to the request a few days later.

Further, according to The Print, in June 2021, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana released Justice Raveendran's book Anomalies in Law and Justice.