SC's Pegasus Order a Good Step, But We Need To Wait for Results: Experts

On being asked how significant the order is, Apar Gupta dubbed it "institutional acknowledgement of Pegasus claims".

Further, Gupta cited the court as disclosing that the Union government has been provided multiple opportunities to put forward answers pertaining to the whole Pegasus row, and stating that the 'limited affidavit' filed by the court is "vague and omnibus". Gupta, thereby, added:

"The court gets into the national security argument as well, which is cited by the government to prevent filing a much more detailed affidavit and getting into the factual instances raised by the parties, especially those who have been impacted... The court says that it will impact an individual's right not only to privacy but also journalists' with respect to their freedom of speech and expression, their ability to do news gathering, and will cause a chilling effect."

Pointing out that the court says "national security cannot be the bugbear that the judiciary shies away from, by virtue of its mere mentioning," Gupta explains: