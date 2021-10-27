'Satyamev Jayate': Randeep Surjewala, Others Hail SC Order on Pegasus

As the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 27 October, ordered that an expert committee will investigate of the Pegasus snooping allegations, a number of Opposition leaders took to Twitter to welcome the move.

"Pseudo-Nationalism is the last refuge of cowardly fascists everywhere. Welcome SC order setting up Spl Committee to examine misuse of spyware #Pegasus despite Modi Govts embarrassing attempts to evade, avoid & divert attention in the name of National Security. Satyamev Jayate!" tweeted Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.