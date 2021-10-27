'Satyamev Jayate': Randeep Surjewala, Others Hail SC Order on Pegasus

As the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 27 October, ordered that an expert committee will investigate of the Pegasus snooping allegations, a number of Opposition leaders took to Twitter to welcome the move.
(Photo: The Quint)
"Pseudo-Nationalism is the last refuge of cowardly fascists everywhere. Welcome SC order setting up Spl Committee to examine misuse of spyware #Pegasus despite Modi Govts embarrassing attempts to evade, avoid & divert attention in the name of National Security. Satyamev Jayate!" tweeted Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.
A number of other political leaders, including Trinamool Congress's new inductee Saket Gokhale, also hailed the Supreme Court's order.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the instatement of an expert committee, overseen by a retired Supreme Court judge, to examine the use of Pegasus spyware against Indian citizens.
"There has been no specific denial of any of the facts averred by the Petitioners by the Respondent-Union of India... In such circumstances, we have no option but to accept the prima facie case made out by the Petitioners to examine the allegations made," the apex court noted in its order.
The three-member Technical Committee set up by the court will be overseen by former Supreme Court judge Justice RV Raveendran, along with former IPS officer Alok Joshi and Sundeep Oberoi.