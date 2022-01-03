'Allegations of Serious Nature': Court Dismisses 'Sant' Kalicharan's Bail Plea

Stating that the allegations against him are of serious nature, a court in Raipur, on Monday, 3 January, dismissed the bail plea of self-proclaimed 'godman' Kalicharan.

Kalicharan was arrested on Thursday, days after he made a derogatory speech against Mahatma Gandhi and on Friday, sentenced to judicial custody till 13 January.

Hours after his arrest on Thursday, Kalicharan was remanded to police custody till Saturday. Visuals had then emerged of him exiting the court premises, amid cheers of "Jai Shree Ram." He was flanked by the police, the press, and his followers, and appeared to be smiling.