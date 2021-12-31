'Abusing Gandhi Calls for Sedition, Will Probe Cases on Kalicharan': Maha Govt

File image of Religious leader Kalicharan.
(Photo: Screenshot of the video.)
After the Chhattisgarh Police arrested 'godman' Kalicharan Maharaj over his derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi, Maharashtra Home Minister, Dilip Walse Patil, on Thursday, 30 December, said that the Maharashtra Police will probe all the cases against him.
The Pune Police on Tuesday had booked religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj, Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, and four others for allegedly delivering hate speeches during an event in the Maharashtra city on 19 December.
Dipak Nagpure, a city BJP leader, is also among the accused. The men have been booked under sections 295 (a) (uttering, words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) among others.
'Sant' Kalicharan, was arrested by Raipur Police on Thursday, days after he made a derogatory speech against Mahatma Gandhi at the Chhattisgarh 'Dharam Sansad.'
In purported videos of the event that have been circulated on social media, 'Sant' Kalicharan could be heard saying:
A case had been filed in relation to the remarks, after a complaint by former Mayor Pramod Dubey, who had attended the event. An FIR was also filed in the case on the complaint of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee President Mohan Markam.
After he was arrested by the Raipur Police from Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, Kalicharan was remanded to police custody till Saturday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)