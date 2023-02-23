Why Media Must Self Regulate & Not Snap Alia Bhatt (or Anyone) Sans Consent

It was a "perfectly normal afternoon." Alia Bhatt, 29, a famous Bollywood actor, was sitting in the living room of her home in Mumbai – which she shares with her husband and three-month old daughter – when suddenly she felt as if she was being watched.

"I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me," she recounted in an Instagram story, tagging the Mumbai Police.

"In what world is this okay and is this allowed?" Bhatt asked, dubbing the incident a "gross invasion of someone’s privacy".

And she isn't wrong.

Right to privacy is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. Recent apex court judgments also suggest that any privacy-related law has horizontal application, which means that it can be claimed against both state and non-state actors.

But does India have a comprehensive privacy law? Not quite.