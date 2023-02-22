Alia Bhatt Photo Leak: Mumbai Police Contacts Actor to File a Complaint

In continuation of the report by ANI, the actor has told the police that her PR team is in touch with the concerned portal.

Earlier, she shared two photos of herself taken from her Bandra residence, where she can be seen standing on the balcony of her home, using her phone. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor wrote a long note alongside the photos published by the media house.The actor went on to call out the publication expressing her displeasure regarding the incident.

She took to Instagram to write, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me.. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighboring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice." She tagged the Mumbai Police on the same Instagram story.

After she slammed the media publication, many celebrities came out in support of the actor. Anushka Sharma recalled a similar experience while Janhvi Kapoor called it "disgusting". Karan Johar, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and others called out the media house for crossing the line as well.