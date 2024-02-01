'Tortured, Forced To Implicate Opposition': Parliament Breach Accused Tell Court

The Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of the six accused, charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), to 1 March.
(Photo: The Quint)
Five of the six accused in the Parliament security breach case moved an application in Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday, 31 January, alleging that they were given "electric shocks" and forced to "sign 70 odd blank pages" to confess to their alleged crimes.
In their application moved in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur, the accused – Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, and Mahesh Kumawat – said that during the polygraph, narco, and brain mapping tests, officials allegedly pressured them to name a political party or leader in connection with the case.
The Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of the six accused, charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), to 1 March.
The five accused alleged that they were asked about their current and old mobile phone numbers and were made to visit the offices of their respective telecom service providers for issuance of SIM cards of old mobile numbers and current SIM card numbers for "reasons best known to the prosecution."
Meanwhile, directing the Delhi Police to submit its response to the allegations, the Patiala House Court scheduled the next hearing on the application on 17 February, Bar & Bench reported.
In a massive security breach, at least four people set off coloured smoke canisters and chanted slogans inside the Lok Sabha and the Parliament premises on 13 December 2023.
While two of them – Sharma and Manoranjan – jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and set off coloured smoke canisters inside the House, two others – Amol Shinde and Neelam – raised slogans and set off smoke canisters outside the House on the Parliament premises.
Two others – Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat – were also arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in December.
Sources had earlier told The Quint that the accused were allegedly protesting against several issues including unemployment, inflation, and the Manipur violence.
Invoking the UAPA, the police maintained that the breach was a "well-planned conspiracy."
