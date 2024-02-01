'Tortured, Forced To Implicate Opposition': Parliament Breach Accused Tell Court

In a massive security breach, at least four people set off coloured smoke canisters and chanted slogans inside the Lok Sabha and the Parliament premises on 13 December 2023.

While two of them – Sharma and Manoranjan – jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and set off coloured smoke canisters inside the House, two others – Amol Shinde and Neelam – raised slogans and set off smoke canisters outside the House on the Parliament premises.

Two others – Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat – were also arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in December.

Sources had earlier told The Quint that the accused were allegedly protesting against several issues including unemployment, inflation, and the Manipur violence.

Invoking the UAPA, the police maintained that the breach was a "well-planned conspiracy."