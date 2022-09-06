Create Isolation Wards in Jails for Prisoners With Contagious Diseases: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has directed the Inspector General of Prisons to ensure that isolation medical wards or quarantine zones are created in all jails here so that there is no compelling need to repeatedly release on interim bail accused persons who are facing trial for serious offences.

The high court's direction came while granting interim bail to an accused, who sought relief on the ground that he was suffering from Herpes, a contagious disease, and was having lesions and pain.

“After hearing the submissions of both sides, it is considered that since Herpes is a contagious disease and irrespective of the fact that the applicant (accused) has been granted interim bail on occasions, which admittedly he has not misused, and his regular bail application has also been rejected, the fact that a person suffering from a contagious disease is continued to be allowed to stay in the jail with no provision for quarantine is a matter of concern,” Justice Asha Menon said.