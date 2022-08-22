Post Comparing 'Prison Cells' of Gandhi, Nehru, and Savarkar Is Misleading

A misleading image showing a comparison of prison cells of Veer Savarkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi is going viral on social media. In the post, it can be seen that Savarkar's cell is empty and does not even have a bed, whereas the cells of Gandhi and Nehru have proper furniture and ventilation.

Social media users have widely shared this post, mentioning how the British government treated Savarkar differently than Gandhi and Nehru.

However, we found that this comparison is misleading. Gandhi was placed under house arrest at the Aga Khan Palace for his role in the Quit India Movement. Similarly, Nehru was also arrested on the eve of the movement and was imprisoned at Ahmednagar Fort. On the contrary, Savarkar was transported for 'life' to the Cellular Jail in Port Blair in 1911.