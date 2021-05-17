Oxygen Black-Marketing: Navneet Kalra Remanded to Police Custody 

The Additional Public Prosecutor representing the Delhi Police further informed the court that the Additional Sessions Judge of Saket Court had earlier held that custodial interrogation of Kalra was required and that the Delhi High Court had earlier denied him anticipatory bail.

On the other hand, Advocate Vineet Malhotra, appearing for Kalra, argued that Kalra’s custody was not required, as the Delhi Police was already in possession of his phone and bills of sale of the oxygen concentrators.