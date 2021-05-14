Delhi HC Denies Interim Protection to Navneet Kalra

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to grant any interim relief to Navneet Kalra in connection with the oxygen concentrator black-marketing case.

The matter was heard on Friday, May 14, by Justice Subramonium Prasad, who had also taken up the matter on Thursday evening. He asked whether Kalra could have held on to and sold hundreds of such devices without a licence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who appeared for the state, opposed Kalra's plea. He told the high court that it was "a clear case of black marketing by taking advantage of the needy amid the pandemic".